SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley Monday morning in Chula Vista, police said.



Dispatchers were notified shortly before 5:25 a.m. that a trolley car had struck a pedestrian near the intersection of L Street and Industrial Boulevard, Chula Vista police Lt. John English said.



The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, English said. No details about the victim were immediately available.



The Blue Line trolley was delayed by about 20 minutes due to the investigation, but service returned to normal around 7:40 a.m., according to MTS.



MTS was investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.