SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in El Cajon.



The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Johnson Avenue, north of Fletcher Parkway, according to El Cajon police.



The pedestrian was pronounced dead and the pickup truck driver remained at the scene for questioning, authorities said.



No details about the victim or the driver were immediately available.



Police shut down Johnson Avenue between Vernon Way and Fesler Street for the crash investigation.