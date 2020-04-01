SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — An airplane crashed on Saturday near the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway at Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, killing the pilot, the sole occupant inside the aircraft.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 10:12 a.m., and reported at 10:28 a.m. that it was a single-engine plane

"The plane is on fire," according to a fire department dispatcher.

The department later reported that the aircraft has been completely destroyed. The fire was reported out by 11 a.m.

The pilot was the sole occupant inside the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing plumes of smoke near the freeway, and a Sigalert was issued at about 10:30 a.m. closing the No. 3 lane of the northbound 14, along with the Newhall Avenue off-ramp.

The plane crashed about five miles north of Van Nuys Airport, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

The aircraft was described as a "homebuilt TM-1 Thunder Mustang," Gregor said.

There were no reports of injuries on the ground or damage to any structure. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

