Pilot suffers minor injuries in hard landing at Fallbrook Airpark

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning when a single-engine plane made an emergency landing at Fallbrook Airpark in northern San Diego County and went off the end of the runway, authorities said.



The hard landing was reported around 9:50 a.m. at the rural airport on South Mission Road, west of Interstate 15, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.



The privately owned plane experienced engine troubles and its pilot had to make an emergency landing on the runway, Choi said. The plane touched down successfully, but "ran out of runway" and ended up roughly 50 feet past the end of the paved surface.



The pilot, who was the only person onboard, was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, he said.



No further details about the pilot were immediately available.