SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly threw rocks at homes, attacked a man with a windshield wiper and later threw the wiper Oceanside police officers died Wednesday on the MiraCosta College campus after at least one officer shot him with a stun gun, police said.



Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. from residents who reported that a man had thrown rocks at homes and vehicles in the 3500 block of Strawberry Place, just southeast of MiraCosta College, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.



Officers responded to the area and learned that the man had also run through the inside of a nearby home and broken a windshield wiper arm off a vehicle before attacking a man in the neighborhood with it, injuring the victim's shoulder, Bussey said.



Police searched the neighborhood and located the man on the MiraCosta College campus.



Officers contacted the man, but he refused to comply with their orders and attempted to attack them with the windshield wiper, Bussey said.



"A Taser was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody," he said. "Officers noticed the suspect had shallow breathing that stopped,"



Officers attempted live-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bussey said. The man's name was withheld pending family notification.



OPD's Crimes of Violence Unit and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office were investigating the death.