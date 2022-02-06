Police seek public help to identify suspects in 2019 murder

Armando Torres Jr, 31, shot to death during soccer game in Mountain View.

SAN DIEGO — Police on Thursday asked the public for help in identifying the gunman responsible for killing a man at a Mountain View soccer game in 2019.

Officers found Armando Torres Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to

the chest at a soccer game at the Willie Henderson Sports Complex, 1035 S. 45th St., on May 29, 2019, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene told police the suspects were three Hispanic males in their teens or twenties, last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and running North on 45th Street.

On the anniversary of the killing, Crime Stoppers released a video interview with the victim's father.

"We are asking for the public to help us. On that night, it was a soccer game going on and there's a lot of people," said Armando Torres, Sr.

Anyone with information was urged to call the SDPD at 619-531-2293 or

anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.