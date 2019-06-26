SAN DIEGO — A traffic accident sent a college law enforcement vehicle crashing into a Barrio Logan storefront Wednesday, leaving a pedestrian badly injured and two others, including a campus police officer, less seriously hurt.



The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Cesar E. Chavez Parkway around 9:10 a.m. when a 27-year-old Lyft driver travelling westbound in a 2017 Nissan Altima ran a stoplight at Cesar Chavez Parkway and National Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The car collided with a southbound San Diego Community College District police SUV, sending it veering onto a sidewalk on the southwest corner of the intersection, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said. There, the cruiser struck a 34-year-old man before smashing into a commercial building.

The pedestrian hit suffered a compound fracture to his right leg and was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

An employee of the store and the college policewoman were also taken to a trauma center for evaluation of minor injuries and complaints of head

pain, respectively.

The owner of the damaged business, Ponderosa Deli Market, told reporters

that he had been in the back of the store when the law enforcement SUV plowed

into the glass storefront.

The incident is under investigation.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story indicated that a pregnant woman had been in the Altima at the time of the crash and that she was injured. Police later said they could not confirm that report.

This story has also been updated to indicate the pedestrian hit suffered a severe leg injury, it was previously reported that the college law enforcement agent suffered a leg injury. We regret the errors.