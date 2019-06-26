SAN DIEGO — A college police officer suffered a serious leg injury and two other people were also hurt Wednesday when a police vehicle crashed into a store in Barrio Logan, authorities said.



The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Cesar E. Chavez Parkway around 9:10 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.



Two patients were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center and one was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a Lyft driver ran a red light, hitting a community college campus police car that caused the officer to crash into a nearby deli.

A pedestrian crossing the street was also hit and is in critical condition and a pregnant woman riding in the Lyft was also injured.

The incident is under investigation.