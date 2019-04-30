SAN DIEGO — Two separate outages left more than 8,200 San Diego Gas and Electric customers without power Tuesday morning in the Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and Bird Rock areas.



The first outage was reported about 5:55 a.m., affecting roughly 3,600 customers in the Ocean Beach and Point Loma areas, SDG&E spokeswoman Helen Gao said.



By 6:25 a.m., power had been restored to all but 1,459 customers from the first outage and the rest were expected to regain power by 10 a.m., Gao said.



A second outage was reported around 6:20 a.m., affecting 4,698 customers in the Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and Bird Rock areas, according to the utility company's website.



The estimated restoration time for the second outage was 11 a.m.



SDG&E was assessing both outages to determine their causes.

