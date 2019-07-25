SAN DIEGO — An 87-year-old man was beaten during a home-invasion robbery Wednesday in the North Clairemont area.

Three male suspects forced entry into the victim's house at around 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Firestone Street. The victim was beat up and unknown property was stolen from him, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where his condition was not released.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims, who did not provide a description.

Detectives from the department's robbery division are investigating the case.