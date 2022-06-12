Vigilante group says San Diego District Attorney refuses to prosecute the sexual predators they "catch"

San Diego's Creep Catching Unit has been responsible for a number of prosecutions in other counties, however, District Attorney Summer Stephan refuses to follow suit

Meanwhile, public records obtained by CBS 8, show that District Attorneys in Los Angeles, Riverside, and other neighboring counties have prosecuted the group's cases.

A local vigilante group that exposes sexual predators after they try and set up meetings with minors through social media says the San Diego County District Attorney refuses to prosecute the predators they refer.

Creep Catching Unit : San Diego's vigilante group

The Creep Catching Unit uses fake profiles of young boys and girls to find the sexual predators who use social media as a hunting ground for their young victims.

The unit, headed by a San Diego college student that goes by the name of "Ghost", spends months chatting with the adult predators and lets them always make the first move.

"Well, we never entice them, they always are the first to talk about anything sexual," said the Ghost during one of two interviews with CBS 8. "We pose as a very innocent kid, you know, like, we're not enticing them. All we do is we act like a kid, 'oh yeah I'm doing homework today' or 'I'm listening to music,' just everyday little kid things that little kids do. Some creeps talk really graphic and want to meet right away while others take their sweet time. They want to make sure the kids are real make sure the kid is not a cop to make sure the parents aren't around."

Ghost tells CBS 8 that the online interactions and messages can go on for months, even more than a year, before the alleged predator asks to meet with the decoy.

After the adult asks for a meeting, the CC Unit arranges their sting operation. Instead of meeting their young victim, they are approached by a shaggy, and skinny man wearing a mask with two or three others holding phones and recording the confrontation.

During the shakedowns, Ghost asks the predators to admit to wanting to meet a young person. They are shown the pictures they send, sometimes nude photos, and the messages the predators sent to the fake account. At the same time, the unit notifies the police as well.

Ghost says the unit has nabbed more than 300 predators so far, more than one hundred of those cases here in San Diego County.

In San Diego County, the predators include high school principals, active duty service members, and school cafeteria workers.

Despite the group's success, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan has thus far refused to prosecute any of the alleged predators. That despite the fact that Stephan has made human trafficking and sexual predators one of her chief issues since getting elected to office.

"When I first started, like, 90 percent of my work was in San Diego County, because that's where I'm from. But unfortunately, [District Attorney Stephan] doesn't press any charges on these guys that we catch. So a lot of the guys that I caught early on wouldn't get arrested," said Ghost.

However, that is not the case in surrounding counties.