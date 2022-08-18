San Diego Police investigating possible child molestation at New Children's Museum in Downtown

SDPD and the New Children's Museum say they are looking into allegations that a teenager molested two young children at one of the museum's exhibits

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police tell CBS 8 that the department is aware of and is investigating reports of a sexual assault on minors at the New Children's Museum on August 8.

The alleged assault, first posted on Facebook, claims a teenager assaulted a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old boy while inside the Sound Wonder Exhibit at the popular downtown children's museum.

CBS 8 attempted to reach out to one of the two mothers who posted the assault on Facebook but through a representative declined to be interviewed.

CBS 8 also attempted to interview the New Children's Museum, The museum's Executive Director first agreed to be interviewed about the alleged assault but later declined.

Instead, in a statement, executive director, Elizabeth Yang-Hellewell said it was aware of the report and is looking into it.

Reads the statement, “The safety and security of our visitors is our highest priority. We were recently notified of an incident at the museum involving inappropriate physical contact between children. Upon receiving the information, we immediately launched an investigation that involves the parents, police, and Child Protective Services. This investigation is ongoing."

The spokesperson said the allegations are troubling and the museum is taking them very seriously.

"As an institution entirely focused on children and families, this incident is extremely heartbreaking, and we are taking it very seriously. In our 15-year-history, this is the first report of its kind. As a parent myself, I understand how incredibly important it is to have strong measures in place to keep our children safe," said Yang-Hellewell.