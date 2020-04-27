San Diego Sheriff's search for missing man last seen at Otay Lakes

Roberto Camou was last seen Saturday when he went off-road biking in Otay Lakes near Otay Mountain.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Sheriff's are searching for 48-year-old Bobby Camou. He was last seen Saturday when he went off-road biking in Otay Lakes near Otay Mountain.

His daughter, Katie Camou, posted the following on her Facebook Saturday morning:

“We are fairly certain he went riding in the Otay Mountains near home. He had planned on being home around 4:30 p.m. and we last heard from him at 12:20 p.m. when he sent us a snapshot of himself taking a break, so not hearing from him is making us very scared.”

He sent the photo below to his wife around noon on Saturday and has not been heard from since.

If you have any information about this man or his whereabouts, call the San Diego Sheriff's Department.