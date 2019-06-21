SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out inside a San Marcos auto repair shop Friday, damaging the office and cars.

The fire was reported just before 4:00 a.m. Crews from San Marcos, Vista and Escondido encountered flames coming from the roof of Terry’s Auto at the 1300 block of Descanso Avenue near North Las Posas Road, according to San Marcos fire Battalion Chief Dave Pender.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about an hour, keeping it from spreading to other auto shops in the area, the fire official said.

The heaviest fire damage was held to a front office. Some cars inside the building sustained smoke damage. Pender said the building was not safe for use.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.