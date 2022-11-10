SDPD mum on identity of driver who killed mother of two in collision

Family seeks information on driver more than a week after fatal crash on Regents Rd.

SAN DIEGO — The family of a mother of two killed in a car crash last week is still searching for answers about the man behind the wheel of the other car.

Andrea “Lina” Salinas, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Regents Road at State Route 52 on the morning of October 3.

The 45-year-old driver was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. But his name still has not been released.

“Because it's an open investigation. They're not able to disclose any details. The most information we're seeing is from the internet. My parents are terrified to turn on the TV,” said Mara Salinas, the victim’s sister.

The victim’s parents are now getting ready for a memorial service to be held on Saturday for their daughter. Salinas lived with her parents in Clairemont and leaves behind two sons, ages 10 and 12.

“She's gone. My nephews don't have a mom anymore,” Mara Salinas said. “She had just purchased a trumpet and a violin for them a few weeks before all this occurred, and she was really excited. They were extremely excited to get lessons and learn how to play a new instrument. The instruments are there, and the kids can't even look at them now.”

SDPD said the driver of the Camry with Arizona plates was eastbound on SR 52, exiting down an off-ramp to Regents Road. He drove into the intersection, hit a cement barrier, then slammed into the driver’s side of a Hyundai driven by the young mother. At the time of the collision, Salinas was entering the freeway onramp on the other side of the intersection.

CBS 8 contacted an SDPD sergeant in the traffic division and asked for the driver’s name. No additional information was released.

Salinas worked as a mapping engineer for SDG&E. She lived in Clairemont with her parents and two sons.

The children's biological father now has custody of the children, Mara Salinas said.

“Now that they don't have a mom, they’re going to see moms and remember that they don't have one. They're going to start missing her. They're going to remember how she was taken from us,” the victim’s sister said.

SDPD investigators confiscated a cell phone belonging to Salinas. The victim’s family wants it back because the phone has family videos on it showing mother with her children, according to the sister.