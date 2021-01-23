SDPD searching for thief who stole bag from fire engine as firefighters battled Ocean Beach fire

SAN DIEGO — A suspect who stole a bag filled with equipment from a San Diego Fire Department engine while firefighters were extinguishing a fire in Ocean Beach was wanted by authorities on Saturday.



Crews responded at 9:30 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Bacon and Lotus streets and found heavy smoke coming from the building, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



The fire was extinguished about 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.



Police said during the firefighting operation, a man got into an engine and took a bag containing equipment valued at more than $1,000, then rode off on a beach cruiser.