SDPD searching for thief who stole bag from fire engine as firefighters battled Ocean Beach fire

Police say a man got into an engine and took a bag containing equipment valued at more than $1,000, then rode off on a beach cruiser.
Credit: San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO — A suspect who stole a bag filled with equipment from a San Diego Fire Department engine while firefighters were extinguishing a fire in Ocean Beach was wanted by authorities on Saturday.

Crews responded at 9:30 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Bacon and Lotus streets and found heavy smoke coming from the building, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was extinguished about 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said during the firefighting operation, a man got into an engine and took a bag containing equipment valued at more than $1,000, then rode off on a beach cruiser.

The department posted pictures of the suspect on its social media accounts and asked anyone who recognizes him to call 619-531-2000.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the business that caught fire. 

