Search for Maya Millete heads to Barrett House Ranch in Jamul

Small team allowed on private, 160-acrea ranch to look for missing mother.

JAMUL, Calif. — Search teams were in Jamul on Friday morning looking for a missing mother of three from Chula Vista.

Maya Millete has been missing almost four months.

Six vehicles showed up around 10 a.m. at the abandoned, Barrett House Ranch at the intersection of State Route 94 and Proctor Valley Road in Jamul.

Volunteers were inside the ranch house and also on horseback, searching for Millete.

The 160-acre ranch is private property with a two story, Victorian farmhouse built in 1891.

For weeks, volunteers with Maya Millete’s Search Warriors have been looking for the missing 39-year-old along the Proctor Valley Road corridor from Chula Vista to Jamul.

Friday's search involved a smaller group of volunteers, which were not part of the larger, public search effort.

Millete went missing on Thursday, January 7 from her home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista.

She had made an appointment with divorce attorney and reportedly argued with her husband, Larry Millete, that same day.

Loud bangs were recorded by a surveillance camera in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Search efforts continue this weekend.

Volunteers will meet on Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Bonita Golf Course on Sweetwater Road.

Saturday, May 1, is Maya’s 40th birthday. A celebration is planned for 1 p.m. on Fiesta Island.

The Millete family had visited the Anza Borrego Desert in the past, including Ocotillo Wells, Fish Creek, and an area known as the Badlands.