Search for Maya Millete: Six months later

Maya was last seen on January 7, 2021 and was officially reported missing on January 10, 2021.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Wednesday marks the six-month point since Maya Millete was last seen, it was January 7th of this year, just a week after the new year. Despite persistent efforts to find her by the Chula Vista PD, her family, and the South Bay community, few clues have been uncovered in helping find that missing mother of three.

Millete’s family told News 8, "It's a hard case to crack but they are working hard on it. The Chula Vista Police Department is on top of every single lead. Unfortunately, and that's the hard part for the family, they don't really tell us a lot."

When asked about not being around Maya’s kids, her family added, "Not being around them, it's been heartbreaking and not seeing their mom either and now we don't see her children."

Since Maya went missing, several search warrants have been served at the home of Maya Millete and her husband Larry Millete. While her husband maintains his innocence, he's also been on the receiving end of a gun violence restraining order that was used to confiscate his gun collection. Search warrants have also been used to seize the family's SUV and Maya's Jeep.

In security footage shared with News 8 from the night of her disappearance, loud bangs sounding like gunshots can be heard in Millete's neighborhood. It was later reported that Maya made an appointment with a divorce attorney on the day she went missing. Larry has said that he and Maya had a fight that night. Family members of Maya visited the home a few days later and said it smelled of bleach. Maya was officially reported missing to CVPD on January 10.

Search efforts continue, including this weekend on Sunday at 7am. There's a Facebook Event page planned for it by the Team Maya group. There's also a GoFundMe page still collecting donations to help with search efforts and legal fees.