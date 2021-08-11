Search for Maya Millete in Glamis 10 months after she went missing

Sister of missing mother vows to keep searching, even if she gets custody of Maya's three children.

GLAMIS, Calif. — It has been 10 months since Maya Millete went missing from her home in Chula Vista, but the search for her remains continues.

News 8 traveled to the Glamis sand dunes the weekend of Nov. 6, where volunteers teamed up with family members to search for Maya.

The search effort concentrated on a series of desert washes east of the Glamis dunes in Imperial County.

Volunteers dug in an area near train tracks after finding evidence that something had been burned but found nothing.

When searching, they keep an eye out for clothing or bones and mark items of interest like animal bones. At one point, the smell of death led them to the carcass of deer, which had been hit by a train.

Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said the whole family camped out at Glamis four times in 2020, including the weekend before the mother of three went missing on Jan. 7.

Drouaillet said she appreciates the volunteer effort.

“To drive two hours, three hours from San Diego area all the way to come down here just to help search, so it is heartwarming,” she said.

Maya's husband Larry Millete is now in the Vista jail, held without bail as he waits to be tried on murder charges in the death of his wife.

Prosecutors believe he was driving a black Lexus SUV with a personalized license plate "MAYLANI" on Jan. 8, ten months ago, when he is suspected of dumping his wife's body about two and half hours away from his Chula Vista home.

In an area east of Glamis, a volunteer noticed a battery-operated wildlife camera hidden in the bushes. It is motion-activated and records video.

If you have video from one of the devices from Jan. 8, check it out. If you have dashcam video from Jan. 8, check it out.

Again, prosecutors need to know the whereabouts of Larry Millete and that black Lexus SUV on Jan. 8.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Drouaillet will attend a court hearing where she is seeking guardianship of Maya's three children. The kids currently are living with Larry's parents in Chula Vista.

Drouaillet vowed to keep the weekend searches going, even if she gets custody of the kids.

“I want to give them answers. I want to bring their mom home,” she said.

San Diego County probate court judge, Julia Kelety, will not allow cameras in court for Wednesday’s guardianship hearing. Members of the public will be allowed to attend in person or via remote feed on Microsoft Teams.

Larry Millete’s next hearing in his criminal case is set for Dec. 16.