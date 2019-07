SAN DIEGO — Fire crews are still cleaning up after a semi-truck caught fire on the southbound Interstate 805 and Sorrento Valley.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the truck had pulled to the side of the road during the morning commute. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.