Sexual assault survivor questions SDSU's actions after teen says she was raped

Brenda Tracy spoke to the SDSU football team about six weeks after a 17-year-old claimed she was gang-raped by several members of the team.

SAN DIEGO — A sexual assault survivor who now travels the country, speaking to athletes about their actions, spoke to San Diego State University's football team back on November 28, 2021. That’s about six weeks after a 17-year-old girl claimed she was gang-raped by several members of the team.

Brenda Tracy shares her story with the hope that no one else will experience her pain.

“I, myself, am the survivor of a gang rape by four college football players,” Brenda said about her attack in Oregon in 1998. She said bad people do bad things, so her message to SDSU football players was simple: good people need to step up and do the right thing.



“My hope is that they will act with courage and conviction and do something different - understand - I have the ability to help or harm in this situation,” Tracy said.



From what Brenda has learned about the alleged sexual assault of the teenager at an off-campus party last October, it appears to her that SDSU did not handle the situation correctly. She believes their actions are sending the victim a dangerous message.

“What happens when the good people don't do what they're supposed to do?” Tracy asked. “What does that say about me and my place in this community and my value and my worth as a human.”

SDSU Director of Athletics defends the university's actions



On Monday, SDSU Athletic Director, J.D. Wicker, defended the university's lack of action. Wicker said police told them to step back.

“SDPD asked us not to investigate because they felt like it would impede or potentially impact negatively their investigation so we chose to do that,” Wicker told reporters at an afternoon news conference.

'It's frightening'



But Tracy isn't buying that. She said universities are obligated to prioritize student safety. Tracy said it’s frightening that SDSU made the decision to allow alleged rapists to walk the campus and interact with other students.

She also can image the concern parents of current students must have. “Our universities all say 'we take issues of sexual violence very seriously and here's all of our programs' and all of the things, but when you see them not doing that, and not following through, you wonder: 'Is my child safe there?',” Tracy said.

A message for victims



Brenda said she hopes SDSU will take a good hard look at their actions and be better the next time this happens.

Tracy said that unfortunately, there probably will be a next time.

This is her message for victims: No matter what anyone else says, it's not your fault.

“You don't deserve that and I hope that you are taking care of yourself and getting the support you need because you deserve peace and healing,” Tracy said.