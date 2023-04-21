Sheriff's Bomb Arson squad investigating deadly house fire in El Cajon

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire that broke out just before midnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL CAJON, Calif. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a fire ripped through a home in El Cajon on North Anza street. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire that broke out just before midnight.

The Battalion Chief on scene told CBS 8 that the Sheriff’s Department will be handling the death investigation and that the Bomb Arson squad was called to the scene to investigate as well.

During a briefing with the media the Battalion Chief said, “Fire has been knocked down. We're waiting for Sheriff Bomb Arson to conduct an investigation due to the loss and the structure. When they give us the all clear we'll go ahead and finish it extinguishing it. Units from San Miguel Santee, Lakeside, and El Cajon as well as AMR ambulance and an AMR supervisor are on scene now.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.