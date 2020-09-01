ALPINE, Calif. — Parents and Sheriff deputies are on high alert in Alpine after young students said they were followed by a driver near Joan MacQueen Middle School.

According to sheriff’s, the driver was seen following the students both to and from the school. The student said the driver even slowed down next to them at one point. The driver did not contact the students, but extra volunteer patrol units and deputies were patrolling near the school as a precaution.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored truck, possibly white, that was lifted. It is unclear if the driver was the only person in the vehicle and how many students were followed.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone that may know something about this incident to call them. They are also warning families to call them first instead of starting social media rumors.