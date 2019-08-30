SAN DIEGO — The Anti-Defamation League San Diego on Thursday announced that it is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shots fired targeting the Temple Emanu-El in San Diego.

According to the ADL, the shots were fired into an area of the building that was not in use.

The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

“ADL takes any report of violence against a religious institution extremely seriously and will always commit our utmost effort and resources to securing justice for victims,” said Tammy Gillies, ADL San Diego regional director.

In 2018, ADL recorded a 27% increase in anti-Semitic incidents in California, the third straight year of record increases.



Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call San Diego Police Department at 858-552-1700.