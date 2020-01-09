Solana Beach man with dementia reported missing

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A Solana Beach man in his late 70s diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Monday.



Uldarico Baquero was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Nardo Avenue about 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Baquero is Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, dark green jacket and gray shorts, the department said.



Anyone with information on Baquero's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.