Solana Beach man with dementia reported missing

Uldarico Baquero was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Nardo Avenue about 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A Solana Beach man in his late 70s diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Monday.

Uldarico Baquero was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Nardo Avenue about 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Baquero is Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, dark green jacket and gray shorts, the department said.

Anyone with information on Baquero's whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200