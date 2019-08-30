SAN DIEGO — A police chase Friday ended with a suspect being arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a retaining wall and hitting a parked van in the front yard of an Allied Gardens home.

The chase started around 4:30 a.m. The San Diego Police Department said an officer tried to pull over a driver near Mission Gorge Road after that motorist was seen driving erratically on Interstate 15.

When the driver refused to stop, a short chase broke out, ending with the crash in a front yard on Alfred Avenue near Milbrook Street.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.