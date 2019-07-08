SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives Wednesday were investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman who was found in a trailer in a remote area north of Lakeside.



Dispatchers received a call around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday from a person who reported finding the woman's body on a property on Oak Creek Drive south of Manzanita Road, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. David Gilmore said.



Deputies responded to the location and found the woman dead in a trailer, Gilmore said.



The county Medical Examiner's Office was summoned to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.



Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.