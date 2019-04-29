SAN DIEGO — A tanker overturned Monday in the Palm City area, sending gallons of cooking oil and water onto the streets.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Coronado Avenue near the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the spill forced the closure of the ramp to northbound I-5 and a stretch of Coronado Avenue heading towards the onramp. Fire officials said there was a low leak that was contained, but 6,500 gallons of the mixture has to be moved to another tanker.

The area will be closed at the northbound I-5 to Coronado Avenue for a few hours during the cleanup. The cause of the crash was under investigation.