SAN DIEGO — Two masked thieves entered a Golden Hill home through an unlocked door Wednesday morning and fled with various items, but not before one of them was bitten by the homeowner's dog, police reported.



Dispatchers received a call around 6:25 a.m. from a resident who reported that two men had entered his home in the 2800 block of E Street, off 28th Street, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.



After getting into the home through an unlocked door, one of the thieves was bitten by the homeowner's dog, but the pair were able to get away, Hernandez said. No other injuries were reported, he said.



The thieves left in a vehicle, described only as a black car, Hernandez said.



The suspects were both described as roughly 6-foot-2, with one wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black mask and the other wearing a hoodie and a gray mask.



Detectives from the San Diego Police Department's robbery division were investigating the heist.