Timeline | Dia Abrams missing near Idyllwild, CA & what we know

Lydia "Dia" Abrams disappeared without a trace from her 117-acre ranch in California's Apple Canyon back in June 2020. Here is a timeline of what we know.

As updates have come in from family, court documents and law enforcement, CBS 8 has closely followed the case. Here is a timeline of major events from when Abrams first went missing.

The sprawling Bonita Vista Ranch , located eleven miles east of Idyllwild, was where millionaire Abrams lived with her fiancé, Keith Harper. Harper said he was the last person to see her alive.

Former La Jolla resident, Lydia "Dia" Abrams, 65, mysteriously went missing on June 6, 2020 from her 117-acre ranch in the San Jacinto Mountains. Records show the millionaire Abrams signed a series of property transfers just two weeks before she went missing.

2022 Coverage : 2 years missing, settlements, a journal is found, more related deaths

Dec 21, 2022 | Judge appoints legal guardian to represent missing woman, Dia Abrams

A Riverside County probate judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of Lydia "Dia" Abrams, who went missing from her ranch near Idyllwild in 2020.

Nov 30, 2022 | Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild

Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two days before Christmas, 2021.

A settlement agreement in the court battle over the estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams, is set to be heard next week by a judge in Riverside County court.

If approved, the settlement would give Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, 50% of the estate, when and if Abrams is declared deceased.

In September, court proceedings were delayed again in litigation over the estate of Lydia “Dia” Abrams when the attorney representing the missing woman’s ranch manager suddenly passed away.

Aug 12, 2022 | Settlement talks underway in battle over estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams

Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, currently lives on the ranch and manages the estate as a co-trustee under the terms of a restated trust filed two weeks before the 65-year-old went missing.

Abrams’ adult children, Crisara and Clinton Abrams, challenged the restated trust in Riverside County probate court in March 2021 and sought to have Harper removed as trustee. The probate case went to mediation on July 28, according to court records.

July 1, 2022 | Ranch manager questioned in case of missing woman near Idyllwild

Lawyers had tough questions for Keith Harper, as he appeared remotely for the six-hour deposition in a probate case brought by the children of the missing Dia Abrams.

June 6, 2022 | Two years since Dia Abrams went missing from ranch near Idyllwild

Monday, June 6 marks two years since former La Jolla resident, Lydia “Dia” Abrams, mysteriously went missing from her ranch near Idyllwild.

May 17, 2022 | Sex offender registration continues for ranch manager near Idyllwild

Keith Harper represented himself in court Tuesday in San Juan County, Colorado, where he was convicted 10 years ago of misdemeanor sexual contact for groping two women on snowmobile tours.

“Based upon the statute, the 10 years has not run,” said Judge Edwards in court, ruling that Harper cannot petition to discontinue his sex offender registration until 2025.

March 31, 2022 | Missing woman’s boyfriend petitions to discontinue sex offender registration

The boyfriend and self-proclaimed fiancé of former La Jolla resident Dia Abrams (who mysteriously went missing in 2020 from her ranch near Idyllwild and has not been seen since) petitioned a Colorado court earlier this month to discontinue the requirement that he register as a sex offender.

March 4, 2022 | Audio released in the disappearance of Dia Abrams

An undercover audio recording has revealed new information in the mysterious disappearance of former La Jolla resident, Dia Abrams.

A private investigator hired by Abrams' son secretly recorded the audio during his investigation of the unsolved case.

Jan 21, 2022 | Letters: Woman who died on ranch near Idyllwild in relationship with boss

More letters and journal entries have been found, written by a woman who died last month on the Bonita Vista Ranch near Idyllwild.

Family members discovered the letters among Jodi Newkirk's belongings in a nearby rental house.

Jan 19, 2022 | Unexpected arrival at memorial service for Jodi Newkirk near Idyllwild

Keith Harper’s arrival at Newkirk’s memorial service – at Living Free Animal Sanctuary in Mountain Center – was surprising, awkward, and upsetting to some in attendance.

Jan 4, 2022 | Journal entry and audio recording shed light on woman’s death at ranch near Idyllwild

CBS 8 obtained a telephone recording of the man who reported to Riverside Sheriff that Jodi Newkirk had died in an accidental ATV rollover two days before Christmas.

Jan 3, 2022 | Another woman lost at Bonita Vista Ranch near Idyllwild