Tips sought in suspicious fire that burned Nathan Fletcher & Lorena Gonzalez's City Heights home

Authorities reached out to the public Friday for information about a suspected arson fire that damaged a City Heights home two weeks ago. The home belongs to County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and his wife Lorena Gonzalez.

The family was asleep when the blaze erupted about 4 a.m. Jan. 12, but they were able to escape unscathed, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators believe that the fire, which caused an estimated $35,000 worth of monetary losses, was intentionally set. The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to take charge of the case.

After the fire Fletcher released a statement which read:

“Our family is safe and for us, that is all that matters. We are grateful for the quick response of the San Diego Fire and Police Department. Around 4:00 am, we were woken up by our smoke alarms. The front of our house was engulfed in flames, but we were able to safely evacuate out another door. San Diego Police Officers were immediately on the scene and the San Diego Fire Department was able to put out the fire and save our home. We are grateful for their efforts.”

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.