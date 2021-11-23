Toddler's fatal fall at Chula Vista apartment complex investigated

There were no indications of suspicious circumstances related to the fall, CVPD said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what led to a 3-year-old boy's fatal fall from a fourth-floor window at the Chula Vista apartment complex where he lived.

The death in the 300 block of H Street occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Paramedics took the toddler to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.