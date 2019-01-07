SAN DIEGO — A cargo transport train hit a building Monday morning after derailing in National City.



At least 8 train cars went off the rails at Tidelands Avenue a little before 5 a.m., according to authorities.



Some of the cars landed on CNC Electronics West Inc., an electronic parts supplier at 1445 Tidelands Ave. Cracks could be seen on the building's exterior after the collision. Trees were also knocked down, falling on top of parked cars in a nearby parking lot.



No one was inside the building when the train derailed into it, and no one on the train was injured.



The national city fire department and the San Diego fire-rescue are investigating the building to determine if it is structurally sound, authorities said.



Cleveland Avenue, Tidelands avenue, 24th street and 19th street were all closed. Drivers can expect delays.



National city battalion chief Robert Hernandez said that while the San Diego and national city fire departments are working to clear the area, ultimately the railway will be responsible for the clean up. The cargo transport is owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

A spokesperson for BNSF Railway provided the following statement:

"BNSF had 8 empty auto rack cars derail this morning in National City near Civic center drive. One car is leaning into a building. No injuries and cause is under investigation."

BNSF say they will be working throughout the day to clear the cars and resume service on that section of track that was damaged.