SAN DIEGO — A man was run over and killed by his own pickup truck after it rolled away while he was opening a gate at a Chula Vista auto dealership, authorities said Monday.



It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at Toyota of Chula Vista, 650 Main St., Chula Vista police Lt. John English said.



The man, who was an employee at the dealership, stopped his pickup at a mechanical gate and got out of the truck to open it, then the truck began to roll forward, English said.



The man ran after the truck and tried to open the driver's side door, but he fell and was run over by the truck, the lieutenant said.



A woman riding a bicycle nearby saw the accident, but she did not have a cellphone on her so she left to find someone who could call 911, English said.



Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 20 minutes later and attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.



The man's name and age were not immediately available.