Twitter wars over alleged rape by 3 SDSU football players

Text messages between attorneys involved in the lawsuit were posted on social media.

SAN DIEGO — Reaction is pouring in fast and furious in the wake of a civil lawsuit accusing three San Diego State University football players of rape.

One of the accused players, Matt Araiza, is now a punter for the Buffalo Bills.

The attorney representing the alleged victim has been posting potential evidence in the civil case on Twitter.

The social media frenzy started almost as soon as the attorney representing Araiza appeared Thursday, live on CBS 8.

“He is 100% adamant that he never forcibly raped this young lady,” attorney Kerry Armstrong said during the appearance.

Attorney Dan Gilleon represents the young woman who said she was age 17 and intoxicated when she was gang raped by several SDSU football players in October during an off campus party.

Gilleon started posting potential evidence in the case Thursday night on his twitter feed, including handwritten journals he said were written by his client.



"I keep replaying it in my mind," the teenager wrote in her journal, as she described in graphic detail the alleged rape.

This journal written by my client a day after the @matt_araiza assault is powerful but heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/oJF2JeGGrh — Dan Gilleon (@dangilleon) August 26, 2022

The now 18-year-old filed a lawsuit on Thursday naming three current and former SDSU football players: punter Matt Araiza, current Aztecs offensive lineman, Zavier Leonard, and former Aztecs defensive lineman, Pa'a Ewaliko.

Araiza was drafted into he NFL and is now a punter for the Buffalo Bills, where he earned the nickname "Punt God."

Gilleon also tweeted out text messages that were sent between him ad Armstrong before the lawsuit was filed.

"I am the defense attorney for Matt Araiza. He never gang raped your client,” Armstrong texted to Gilleon in late July.

“It’s always an uphill battle when the attorney is a criminal defense lawyer because they typically have zero clue about the civil process, but often are too arrogant to admit it,” Gilleon replied via text.

“I can virtually guarantee you that he will never be interested in settling any civil lawsuit filed by your client,” Armstrong texted back.

“The offer is withdrawn. Good work,” Gilleon responded.

A day or two later, Armstrong texted Gilleon again.

“His very nice parents have asked me to reach out to you and ask what number your client is looking for... If you keep calling the Bills and he gets cut, there will be no money to get,” Armstrong texted.

Armstrong sent CBS 8 the following statement on Friday:

"First, I am stunned that Gilleon posted my personal cell phone number last night on his Twitter account. (He later redacted it, thank goodness.) I have had over 100 crank calls and texts since last night, some of them threatening to kill me. That was extremely irresponsible of him.

Second, ALL of my communications with Gilleon regarding his client’s allegations case are on those texts that Gilleon posted on Twitter last night. And anyone with an IQ over fifty can see that I NEVER offered him a settlement of any kind, including any 'cash.' The last text I sent him was simply a request from Araiza’s PARENTS (and not Araiza) because they were curious regarding how much money the girl was seeking. I challenge Gilleon to produce any evidence that I offered to settle the case in any way, shape, or form, as I have not.

Finally, third, if you guys can please run a correction for me regarding the last thing I said during my interview last night, I would be most appreciative. The anchor asked me if Araiza had told the NFL before the draft of the allegations, and I said, “You bet he did.” I did not realize my mistake until I watched it back today. Neither I nor Araiza even knew about these allegations in late April (when the draft occurred). What I meant was that Araiza told the Bills about the allegations approximately a month ago when we began finding out about them."



Gilleon released the following statement late Friday afternoon:

