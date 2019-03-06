SAN DIEGO — A young man and his female passenger were killed when the pickup he was driving slammed head-on into a Jeep SUV in Jamul, authorities said Monday.



The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Lyons Valley Road near Reservoir Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.



A 19-year-old Lemon Grove man was behind the wheel of a 1997 GMC pickup heading eastbound on Lyons Valley Road while an 18-year-old woman driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was heading westbound with three passengers, an 18- year-old woman and two teenage boys, Christy said.



The pickup veered to the left for unknown reasons and struck the Jeep head-on, the officer said.



The pickup's driver and a 19-year-old Jamul woman in the front passenger seat were pronounced dead at the scene, Christy said. Their names were withheld pending family notification.



"The occupants of the Jeep sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were either treated on scene or transported to local hospitals for a medical evaluation," Christy said.