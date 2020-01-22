SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department on Tuesday night released photos of a male suspect believed to be the driver of an SUV that fled east on Market Street after hitting and killing 41-year-old Jason Gordon early Sunday morning.

According to SDPD, the male suspect then drove to Humberto’s Taco Shop at the corner of Broadway and 25th Street where he ordered food. As he drove away from the taco shop, he backed into a sedan.

RELATED: Victim of deadly hit-and-run was a husband and father of twin girls

RELATED: SDPD asks for help finding driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Sherman Heights

Two females confronted the driver before he sped off.

Jason Gordon was an operations manager at Tiffany's. When he returned home Saturday after work, he had dinner with his wife Katie before going out to a friend's birthday party.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, as he was heading home, Jason was hit by an SUV. The left headlight of the SUV was damaged and no longer working after the collision, according to police.

San Diego Police Department

Jason's wife, Katie Gordon, told News 8 this week, "Jason just loved, enjoyed life. He loved his daughters, he loved me, he loved his friends and family."

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Dept. at 619- 531-2000 or Det. Lewak at 858-573-5054.