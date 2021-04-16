Weekend search teams meeting up to look for Maya Millete

The missing mother was last seen at her home in Chula Vista more than three months ago.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Search teams will be out in force again this weekend looking for Maya Millete, a Chula Vista mother of three who has been missing for more than three months. Maya's family is heading to the Anza-Borrego Desert in off-road vehicles on Saturday and Sunday.

The meet-up point is an area known as the Hollywood-Vine Campsite. The search effort that will extend all the way to the nearby Anza-Borrego Mud Caves.

“They’ll be searching there in the area and around the mud cave area. They just need all the help that they can get,” said Liliana Burke, who runs Maya Millete’s Search Warriors page on Facebook.

“You do have to have a four-wheel drive or an off-road vehicle because there's no roads to get there,” said Burke.

If you want to stay closer to home, a separate team is meeting at 7 a.m. on Sunday along Proctor Valley Road for a day search.

“There’s a huge wooden sign that says Natural Resource [Area]. There's no way to miss it,” said Burke.

“We'll be driving out to our location, and it's not going to be a long drive, it’s just a short distance from there,” Burke said.

For both searches, make sure you bring water, sunscreen and good hiking shoes.

“We go through thick brush sometimes, grass that go up to our knees. It is rocky terrain, sometimes it can be kind of slippery. So, just kind of prepare as if you are going on a sturdy hike,” said Burke. “We're just hoping that everybody can join us and help the family in bringing some justice for May and keeping her children safe.”