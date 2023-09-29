What are San Diego's top stolen cars?

San Diego Police data shows Honda is by far the most popular car for thieves.

SAN DIEGO — Thieves are stealing fewer cars in San Diego so far this year than they did the past two years according to new data from the San Diego Police Department. And while police have seen a drop in reports from January through September 21 of this year, the total has outpaced the number of stolen cars from 2017 through 2020.

Data obtained by CBS 8 shows the number of stolen cars in 2022 reached a five-year-high when San Diego Diego Police received 6,229 reports of stolen vehicles, up from 6,089 in 2021 and 4,815 in 2020.

San Diego was not the only city that saw a record spike in car thefts in 2022.

According to CBS News, more than one million vehicles were stolen nationwide, thousands of which were taken across the border.

As for which make of car was the most popular for would-be car thieves, as was the case in 2022, when CBS 8 first looked at the numbers, thieves target Hondas the most out of any other vehicle manufacturer.

The data shows that since 2018, car thieves have stolen 5,014 Hondas. The next most popular car for thieves to swipe were Toyotas, followed by Ford, Chevrolet, Nissan and Jeep.

So, which vehicle year and model is the favorite for car thieves in San Diego?

The 2000 Honda Civic takes the top prize as the most stolen car in San Diego, with 236. The 2000 Honda CR-V and the 2016 Honda Civic are second and third on the list.

Where does your car rank?