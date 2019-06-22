SAN DIEGO — A woman pushing her baby in a stroller was seriously injured Saturday when a car hit them on a sidewalk in Otay Mesa West, police said.



The 22-year-old woman was pushing a stroller holding her 4-month-old son on the sidewalk at 3600 Palm Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The driver of a Toyota Corolla lost control of his car and struck the sidewalk, according to officials with the San Diego Police Department.



The car allegedly continued eastbound through the Grissom Street intersection and struck the woman and the stroller. The baby was not injured, but the woman suffered leg injuries requiring surgery, police said.



The driver complained of pain to his right hand. Traffic Division officers are investigating the accident.