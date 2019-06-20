SAN DIEGO — A woman suffered serious injuries and another motorist suffered minor injuries Thursday morning in a head-on crash on Interstate 805 in Otay Mesa, authorities said.



The crash was reported shortly before 5:10 a.m. on southbound I-805 near Palm Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.



A red sedan was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway when it collided with a Jeep, according to a CHP incident log.



Emergency crews cut through the wrecked sedan to pull to driver out, then transported the woman to a hospital for treatment of major injuries. The driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to authorities.



A SigAlert was issued around 5:35 a.m. shutting down the left two lanes near Palm Avenue.