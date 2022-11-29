Woman in San Diego shot during Joint Law Enforcement Operation

When the officers asked the woman to get out of the car she pointed what looked like a gun at the officers.

SAN DIEGO — A woman was shot Monday evening in Talmadge during a joint operation conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Chula Vista Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. in the 4100 block of Collwood Lane, near 54th Street and Monroe Avenue, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

Investigators say officers responded to a stolen vehicle, when they got there a woman was in the vehicle. When the officers asked the woman to get out of the car she pointed what looked like a gun at the officers. An officer from the Chula Vista Police Department along with a Sheriff's Department Sergeant shot the woman multiple times.

The woman was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No officers or deputies were injured, Buttle said.