SAN DIEGO — A head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver prompted a Sig Alert on Interstate 805 in the South Bay Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on southbound I-805 near Palm Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Multiple lanes on southbound I-805 near Palm Avenue were shut down as emergency crews responded to the crash.

CalTrans cameras showed traffic backup building in the area near the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.