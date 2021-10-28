People living in City Heights call on the city to fix their streets

"We don't need to be discriminated. We need to be heard and we need to be listened to," said Graham.



Graham frequently documents problem areas on her cell phone.



News 8 walked with her through her City Heights neighborhood to see the problem in person, including near 49th street and El Cajon Boulevard.



"The streets are tore up really really bad here," said Graham.



She claims roadways in the area have been in disarray for years, and despite her calls and emails to city leaders, nothing has been done.



"I've called the mayor. I've called the city commissioners. They never call me back. You want us to pay property tax? We're doing that. Fix our streets. Please! For us," said Graham.



Aside from being a nuisance, more than anything, she said the streets are dangerous.



"I've seen a lady fall down in that hole right there," said Graham as she pointed to a pothole.



Since taking office, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has maintained fixing streets is one of his top priorities.



News 8 reached out to the city regarding the City Heights area.



In an email, a spokesperson for District 9 Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera, told News 8 there will be pedestrian and bike safety improvements throughout Orange Avenue in City Heights, and along University Avenue from Euclid to Fairmount in the future.



According to documents detailing those projects, plans include new pavement, wider sidewalks, and crosswalks, though a completion date is unknown. The total cost for the project is nearly $11 million.



The spokesperson added: