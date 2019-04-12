SAN DIEGO — Pictures of a beautiful feline spotted frolicking around Lake Murray have mesmerized the nearby community.

"I was just stunned,” said Dan Plale.

Plale is a hobbyist photographer who shared photos of the bobcat which went viral.

"It’s been crazy there’s been all sorts of rumors flying around about where he came from,” Plale said.

And that was just the beginning of the mystery.

"It just seemed as healthy as can be and relaxed - just a chill domestic cat,” said Plale.

When neighbors realized how comfortable the cat was around people - and that it was declawed - they figured it was someone’s pet. That’s when the rumors led to outrage all over social media.

"Somebody took a beautiful wild animal mutilated it and then abandoned it just so they could have a better Facebook profile,” Plale said.

News 8 did some digging and after a little legwork found the bobcat’s owner.

"A lot of people freaking out like he can’t take care of himself,” said Vince who did not want his last name used.

The cat’s name is Clyde.

Clyde as a kitten

Courtesy of Clyde's owner Vince

"I’ve actually tracked whole area,” said Vince. “[I] track him and find him and bring him back.”

Vince who got Clyde from a breeder said the feline isn’t really a bobcat – he's a hybrid mix of various breeds.

“He’s not a purebred really anything but he’s closer to a lynx,” said Vince.

He denies abandoning Clyde saying he would drop the hybrid lynx at Lake Murray to let him roam for a few days, but always with a tracking collar.

"I don’t know how the collar got off,” Vince said.

That was two months ago and Vince has seen the angry posts online saying that the animal can’t defend himself. Vince disagrees with them.

But this still is not the end of the mystery. The San Diego Humane Society went out to try and trap Clyde, but representatives said he hasn’t been seen in a week.

News 8 has been told a woman claims to have rescued him but that she wouldn’t reveal anything beyond that.

“[He is] supposedly back in the hands of hopefully a responsible owner,” said Plale.

"I just hope they’re not keeping him in a small cage for days on end, because that’s just miserable,” Vince said.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife told News 8 because Clyde is a hybrid, he isn’t considered a “wild animal.” He’s basically a house cat.

"You gotta look at those pictures - that’s no house cat,” Plale said.

Many people News 8 spoke with simply couldn’t understand why someone would let a declawed domesticated cat roam free even with a tracker. But Vince doesn’t see it that way.

"That place is paradise is for him,” he said. "I’m sure he’d love to see me and I’d love to see him too.”

He said Clyde loved being in the wild that’s what made him so hard to catch.

But for others, they said the fact that he didn’t want to leave the lake is a testament against having him as a pet in the first place.

Vince said Clyde is micro-chipped but News 8 has not been able to confirm whether he was rescued, injured or is still roaming free in his paradise.

If you see Clyde, you’re asked to contact the San Diego Humane Society.