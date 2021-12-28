Grandma searches for Mercedes driver who hit her grandson in Pacific Beach

SDPD said driver in Pacific Beach may face felony assault with a deadly weapon charges.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego woman said a man in a Mercedes-Benz ran down her adult grandson last Wednesday in Pacific Beach. And, she has the surveillance video to prove it.

Her message to the driver: Don't mess with grandma.

It began as a road-rage incident on Ingraham Street in PB around 4:30 p.m. on December 22.

It resulted in serious injuries to Pamela Taylor’s 22-year-old grandson, who asked not to be identified.

“It was intentional, he meant to hurt him,” said Taylor. “He felt like the guy wanted to kill him.”

It started with a verbal altercation, Taylor said.

“The guy made a U-turn, got out of his car and started screaming at my grandson. My grandson was very fearful. The guy was very angry and aggressive, so my grandson took off on his bike,” said Taylor.

The victim was too shaken to be interviewed for this report.

“He's really having a hard time with it. As he puts it, he was chased by a death machine. That's how he feels,” said Taylor.

The grandma did some of her own detective work and obtained several surveillance videos from the owner of Crest Liquor, located at the intersection of Ingraham St. and La Playa Ave. in Pacific Beach.

The video shows the grandson riding the E-bike past the store just after the verbal altercation took place.

Next, a black Mercedes-Benz is seen chasing after the biker.

The E-bike rider turned into an alley off Jewel St. and that's when the Mercedes driver intentionally ran into him, according to Taylor.

“It destroyed the bike. It knocked him off the bike. He's very banged up. His knee's hurt. His wrist is hurt. He has very severe PTSD,” the grandmother said.

The driver of the Mercedes is then seen on the surveillance video driving away north on Ingraham Street.

San Diego police said the driver could face felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The grandson described the driver as in his 20s or 30s, with black hair, a full beard, and he was wearing a white lab coat.

“As far as I can find from my research, it appears that it's an ‘S’ class Mercedes, long body, four-door, black. The wheels are very distinctive. They’re shinny and they have a five-point star,” said Taylor.

She had a message for the driver, who is still on the loose.

“I am on a mission, and I am not one that gives up,” said Taylor. “I will find him because I am a grandmother, and you don't mess with grandma.”

The suspect’s black Mercedes may have damage on the passenger side of the vehicle. If you recognize the vehicle, call SDPD at (619) 531-2000.

The victim’s family is hoping he will make a full recovery.



