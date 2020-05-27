Your Stories: Mira Mesa residents say someone is repeatedly slashing their tires, keying their cars

Surveillance video captured on Saturday shows a man slashing the tires of two vehicles.

SAN DIEGO — Residents in a Mira Mesa neighborhood are angry and frustrated because they say their cars have repeatedly been vandalized.

It's been happening near Spica and Menkar. The latest incident happened over the weekend.

"I stood out in the middle of the road and used the 'MF' word really loud and said 'They got us again honey!' and I screamed for my husband, 'They got us again!'" said Sandy Sigsbee.

Sigsbee said the vandalism started back in October, and typically happens every few months. She said she's had to replace six tires.

On Saturday, May 23, the culprit struck again.

"This time I really exploded. I called police and I really exploded because this is ridiculous," she said.

Surveillance cameras captured video of someone dressed in a hoodie, slashing the tires of a truck and car in her neighbor's driveway.

Down the street, Kair Sweeney's RV was keyed. Her surveillance cameras captured the audio of someone keying her truck.

"Everybody knows each other, and we've got one person walking around doing this, slashing tires," said Sweeney.

"We're hardworking people that can't afford to buy five or six tires," said Sigsbee.

Neighbors suspect the same person is responsible for all the damage, but haven't been able to prove it.

Though Sigsbee filed a police report, she said not all of her neighbors have.

"You just feel threatened all the time, You feel afraid," she said.

"It's not just about me. It's about my whole neighborhood. My whole neighborhood is being terrorized," she added.

Some neighbors are planning on adding more surveillance cameras.