Frustration in San Carlos neighborhood over four-year-long pipe repairs

SAN DIEGO — Construction equipment has been camped out in the San Carlos neighborhood of San Diego, untouched for weeks.



"We got some concrete drainage pipes, generators, outhouses, everything just left behind. There's a tractor that's actually on the hillside that is on the trail just sitting there not doing anything,” said San Carlos resident Bret Patterson.



Crews were working on a big repair project ever since the epic flooding of 2016 in the 6200 block of Cabaret Street, where rushing water pummeled the area.



San Diego city crews worked to repair the storm drain pipe, which was a problem that frustrated neighbors who said they reported it to the city months before the January 2016 storm, but received no action.



"They had to get a class-action lawsuit against the city and they won, and it cost the city a lot of money,” Patterson said.



Patterson, a longtime airline employee, has been in his home since 1992 and witnessed the flood damage from Decanture Street. Now, four years later, repairs continued in March.



"Everything was on track. Crews were working hard,” he said.



Then work suddenly came to a halt mid-summer.



“Like over a month ago, they just didn't show up, and all their equipment is still sitting here."