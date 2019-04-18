Jason Momoa posted a video on Youtube Wednesday that showed him shaving off his iconic beard and fans either love it or hate it.

Momoa, best known for playing Aquaman and also Drogo from Game of Thrones, says he hopes the video inspires people to make a change for teh better.

In the video Momoa says:

"Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I'm shaving this beast off, it's time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let's clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let's make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic."

Some of his fans took to the comments to express their feelings about the massive change.

Mark Cross : It's so amazing how he can have a double identity just by a beard.﻿

Philipp : Get this BEARD BACK!!! Hello darkness, my old friend I've come to talk with you again........﻿

Berken Billimon : Goodbyes to AQUAMAN, Khal Drogo, Declan harp, and hello Conan!!﻿

Natalia Nik : I'm so much more proud of being your fan after this 🙏🙏....

Anna S : I shall journey to that mountain on a quest to find Jason Momoa's DNA. And then i'm gonna clone him for myself﻿

Jody's Corner : Jason.....you're breaking my heart..... You're leading down a path I can't follow.

hara Charalambous: Ok why did you do this to my heart???😭😭😭🤧🤧🤧🤧 I WANT THE BEARDD BACKKKKK AHHHHHHH﻿