Joe Exotic will be re-sentenced in the murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin

OKLAHOMA CITY — Editor's Note: The video above is from April 2020.
'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic will be re-sentenced after being convicted last year in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, the CEO of Tampa's Big Cat Rescue.
Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, had appealed his murder-for-hire convictions, arguing a district court made the wrong decision by allowing Carole Baskin to attend the whole trial – despite her being listed as a government witness. The 58-year-old also argued the trial court should've grouped his two murder-for-hire convictions together when calculating a sentence because the charges involved the same person.
In a 3-0 decision, an appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the lower court acted within its discretion by allowing Baskin to attend the trial proceedings. But, the higher court also said the first judge should have grouped the two murder-for-hire convictions.
Thus, the appeals court determined Exotic's conviction will stand. But, the sentence will be vacated, and he will be re-sentenced in the case.
The range for consideration in the re-sentencing phase will be 17.5 to just shy of 22 years in prison, according to KOCO-TV.
Exotic was originally sentenced to 22 years with an anticipated release date of 2037. He unsuccessfully requested a pardon.
